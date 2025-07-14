Oman MDMA case: Police seek info on landholdings of prime accused

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kallambalam police have sought the details of properties held by Shaiju aka Sanju, the prime accused in seizure of 1.26 kg MDMA that was brought from Oman, his family members and friends from the registration department in a bid to identify whether the proceeds of the crime had gone into real estate.
The police sources said they have identified 10 cents of land near Njekkad, where a palatial house in being constructed by Shaiju. The land is registered in the name of his wife, while the cops have received inputs suggesting he had invested a large amount of money in tourism industry by taking resorts on lease in Varkala. Multiple luxury vehicles have also been found to be in direct and indirect possession of the accused.
The sources said they will move the custody application of Shaiju on Monday. There have been reports that he was connected to the film industry. The cops said they can only ascertain this allegation during questioning. The connection of several film stars from Malayalam industry with drug rackets emerged after a female peddler, Taslima Sultana aka Kristeena, was arrested by the excise from Alappuzha in April this year. The police have sought the call detail record (CDR) of Shaiju for the past two years. The sources said the CDR would shed light on Shaiju’s connections, including in the film industry.
Meanwhile, the cops on Sunday questioned Shaiju’s wife in connection with the case. She, along with her two children, were travelling with Shaiju after their arrival from Oman when they were intercepted by the police near Kallambalam on Wednesday night. During inspection of the vehicle, the police detected drugs which was concealed in a packet containing dates. Shaiju and three of his accomplices were arrested, while his wife and their minor children were let off.
The cops said the woman was questioned to check whether she had any involvement in the case. “She has not been arraigned as an accused yet. After a detailed probe only we will get a clear picture of whether she was aware of the operations of Shaiju and was involved in it,” said an officer.
Meanwhile, it has also emerged that Shaiju had trafficked the drug in another passenger’s luggage. The man, identified as a native of Kattakada, was handed over the packet at Muscat airport by Shaiju claiming that he was carrying an excess luggage.
The man claimed that he was unaware of the content of the packet and chose to help Shaiju when he sought his assistance as he was carrying luggage lesser than what was allowed. The police said they have not taken a decision on the Kattakada native and are checking whether the explanation given by him was correct.
Sanju, a 41-year-old hailing from Kallambalam, was found to have travelled to Oman four times this year. In the last journey, which was made on July 3, he took along his wife and two children. The police had been keeping an eye on him over his lavish lifestyle without no known source of income.
