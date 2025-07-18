Cabinet takes decisions on waiving interest, penalties on KSRTC’s loans

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant move, the cabinet on Thursday approved the complete waiver of interest and penalties amounting to Rs436.49 crore on KSRTC’s outstanding short-term and long-term loans from the Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC). This comes as a major relief to the cash-strapped state-run transport corporation.

Taking into account the ongoing monsoon and related challenges, the cabinet also sanctioned Rs 43.65 crore for coastal erosion prevention works in Pozhiyur (Thiruvananthapuram) and Kollamkode. The project will cover around 1.2 km of vulnerable shoreline, with technical assistance from the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR). A dedicated Project Management Unit will be formed to monitor the initiative, and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has been designated as the special purpose vehicle (SPV) to execute the work.

Another major decision was the lease extension of 2.09 hectares of land in Cheruthuruthy village, in Thrissur, to the National Research Institute. The lease will now be valid for 25 years from May 25, 2021. The extension is aimed at supporting the institute’s continued role in providing affordable healthcare services.