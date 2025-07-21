20-hour delay post emergency alert: Is KSEB prepared for monsoon hazards?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite receiving prior alerts through its emergency helpline, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) continues to delay action in critical situations. This was seen in Vattiyoorkavu, where a complaint by a local resident about a dangerously hanging tree branch on a live electricity line was acted upon only about 20 hours later. The back-to-back electrocution deaths and recurring delays point out to what many see as a systemic failure in KSEB’s emergency response mechanism.

The alert by a consumer from Vattiyoorkavu was raised at 2.30pm on Friday, through KSEB’s emergency number (9496 010101), after the resident noticed a mango tree branch from a neighbour’s compound hanging precariously on to a live line. The resident also sent photographs and voice message via WhatsApp to the KSEB’s emergency number as requested by the board’s emergency alert team.

Though the complaint was promptly acknowledged by KSEB via WhatsApp and forwarded to the assistant executive engineer the same day, the emergency team only reached the site around 10am the next day to cut the tree branches. However, many residents in the area opined that the delay could have easily led to another tragedy, especially since just a day later, in the early hours of Sunday, a similar situation turned fatal in Nedumangad.