Horticulture mission to back project for FPOs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Horticulture Mission has announced special support project for Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) formed to improve agricultural production, value addition, processing, and marketing including exports.

The project is being implemented through the Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium Kerala (SFAC-K) under the agricultural department. An amount of I3 crore has been set aside for the scheme.

Projects involving horticultural crops like fruits, vegetables, spices, plantation crops, mushrooms and honey will be supported. Priority will be given for projects that develop facilities for post-harvest processing, storage, value addition, marketing and export.

Financial aid of up to 80 percent of the total project cost will be provided, with a maximum limit of I15 lakh. The projects must be carried out through loans from recognised banks. The loan amount should not be less than the subsidy offered.

For details, FPOs can contact SFAC or approach the ‘ATMA’ project directors at their district principal agricultural offices. An MoU has been signed between the State Horticulture Mission and SFAC-Kerala. The aim is to complete the project within this financial year.