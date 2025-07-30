Kerala mulls wider role for VISL in port-linked infrastructure; key rail link under review

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is set to consider a proposal to grant Vizhinjam International Port Limited (VISL) a more prominent role in the infrastructure development surrounding the port. A project implementation committee, chaired by Chief Secretary Dr A Jayathilak, convened on Monday to discuss the next steps.

A positive government decision allowing VISL to acquire land for developing port-related infrastructure could prove to be a significant turning point. “VISL can begin planning the necessary infrastructure even before the gateway traffic starts to flow.

We need container yards, terminals, logistics parks, and warehouses in place to handle the large volumes of cargo once the port becomes operational.

However, the final approval from the government is essential for this to move forward,” an officer from the ports department said. “Infrastructure development is moving at a slow pace, and even the Outer Ring Road project has not gained significant momentum. We should think of it not just as a road project, but as an essential infrastructure initiative that will support and benefit from the port’s operations,” the officer added.

In its 58th board meeting, VISL emphasised its focus on creating infrastructure suited for port-driven economic growth. The board formally requested government permission to acquire approximately 100 acres of land near the port.These developments come as VISL is also expected to decide on the rail connectivity to the port.

A committee formed by VISL is set to review the draft tender document submitted by Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) for the Vizhinjam-Balaramapuram railway line by the end of the month. If approved, the tender will pave the way for the construction of a 10.7-km railway line, which includes a 9.43-km tunnel -- set to be the third-longest railway tunnel in India.

This rail connectivity is expected to significantly boost cargo movement from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Additionally, VISL is exploring the possibility of establishing a railway container terminal between Parassala and Neyyatinkara.