Thiruvananthapuram corporation begins eviction, demolition at Connemara Market; traders cry foul

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tension erupted at Palayam Connemara Market on Tuesday as the Thiruvananthapuram corporation with the help of the police launched the eviction of traders and demolition drive for the redevelopment of the century-old market.

Though temporary rehabilitation blocks to shift around 389 traders from the market were built eight months ago, the merchants refused to move citing hygiene and other issues, halting the redevelopment project taken up by the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL). A section of traders had moved the High Court citing hygiene concerns, after which the court directed the civic body to remove the legacy dumpsite right next to the rehabilitation block. The traders allege that the civic body initiated the eviction, in violation of the HC order halting development activities, without making proper arrangements at the rehabilitation block.

“We are being forcibly removed from our stalls and asked to relocate though none of our demands have been met. As most of us are senior citizens, it is not possible for us to set up shops on the third and fourth floors of the new, poorly-ventilated building.