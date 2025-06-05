CM Pinarayi Vijayan to launch ‘Oru Thai Nadaam’ drive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch ‘Oru Thai Nadaam’, a statewide campaign to plant 1 crore saplings, on Thursday, marking World Environment Day.

Organised by the Haritha Kerala Mission, the campaign aims to expand the Mission’s Pachathuruth project to more regions. The chief minister will kick off the initiative by planting a sapling at the Cliff House compound at 3.30 pm.

Special emphasis will be given to rare and endangered tree species. In other districts, the campaign will be led by ministers, MPs, MLAs, and local representatives. Nava Keralam state coordinator T N Seema will also be present at the launch.

Meanwhile, Forest Minister A K Saseendran will inaugurate the World Environment Day state-level observation on Thursday. MLA V K Prasanth will preside over the event to be held at HRD Complex Aranyam Hall at 10 am. The e-governance digital suit on 12 online services will be released at the function.

Head of forest force Rajesh Raveendran, Kerala University aquatic biology assistant professor Suvarna Devi, chief wildlife warden Pramod G Krishnan, APCCFs L Chandrasekhar, Justin Mohan, P Pugazhendi, forest conservator D K Vinod Kumar and councillor V G Girikumar will also speak.