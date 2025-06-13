Kerala CM urges government officers to speed up file movement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just a year left for the government to complete its term, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday urged gazetted officers to speed up the movement of files to meet the 900 promises the government made when it came to power in 2021.

The government conducted many successful file adalats in the past nine years, but they are not enough, he said after inaugurating the Diamond Jubilee building of the Kerala Gazetted Officers’ Association (KGOA) in Thiruvananthapuram. “The reason why adalats are needed repeatedly is that people’s requirements are not met regularly. Adalats are a way to atone to those shortcomings,” the CM said.

Pinarayi also highlighted the importance of proper execution of department-level responsibilities for the government’s efficient functioning. “Since the current government’s term gets over next year, responsibilities must be handled properly at the department level to meet the 900 promises it made when it came to power in 2021,” he said.

The CM also highlighted the way Kerala has been trying to address unemployment. “Though the state’s population will be roughly 2.5% of the country’s total population, Kerala carries out 60% of total PSC appointments in India. The state government created over 40,000 new jobs in the last nine years,” he said, adding that these are happening when lakhs of posts remain vacant in the country.

Pinarayi also stressed on the need to develop a culture in which people feel the government is a structure to execute their decisions. “No matter what the nature of people’s concerns, officers should not approach them with a preconception. Instead, there should be positive thinking,” he said, while also urging the officers to have proper political awareness, as they are the ones who take government initiatives to the people.

MLA V Joy, former speaker M Vijayakumar, KGOA state president S R Mohanan and others were present at the event.