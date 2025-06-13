Thiruvananthapuram

TV Anupama gets nostalgic about her school life

The civil service officer, who completed her post-graduation from Harvard University the year before, cited herself as an example to say that learning is a continuous process.
Special Secretary TV Anupama speaks at Carmel Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Vazhuthacaud, on Thursday
Special Secretary TV Anupama speaks at Carmel Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Vazhuthacaud, on ThursdayPhoto | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While being received by the school band of Carmel Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Vazhuthacaud, government special secretary T V Anupama got nostalgic about her school time.

A former member of her school band team, she was there to inaugurate the merit day celebrations of the school on Thursday.

“My disciplined learning pattern in school and the support of my teachers have helped me to step forward in life,” she told students.

The civil service officer, who completed her post-graduation from Harvard University the year before, cited herself as an example to say that learning is a continuous process.

The function that honoured over 200 students of the school who scored full A+ in SSLC and Plus II examinations, was also attended by school manager Sr Priya, school director Sr Renita, principal M Anjana and vice-principal Jolly George.

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com