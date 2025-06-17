Mammootty’s Care and Share International Foundation launches Vidyamritham-5

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Rajendra Arlekar inaugurated the Vidyamritham- 5 project of actor Mammootty’s charitable organisation Care & Share International Foundation to provide free education to students from financially backward families, at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

MGM Group chairman Geevarghese Yohannan, who is also the vice-chairman of Care and Share International Foundation, received the logo of the project from the Governor. The launch of the project was also announced by Mammootty through his social media accounts.

Care and Share International Foundation, along with MGM Group, that runs 27 educational institutions, will ensure the higher education of bright students who are unable to pursue it owing to various reasons such as financial backwardness, death of parents or serious illnesses such as cancer in the family.

Under Vidyamritham-5, 250 students will be chosen this year on the basis of their marks in the SSLC and higher secondary exams. In addition to this, another 200 students will be given admission in various CBSE schools of MGM through the project. According to the foundation’s chairman K Muraleedharan, students selected as part of the project can pursue various courses in MGM’s engineering, polytechnic and pharmacy colleges.

For more details on the project, contact - 994648 5111, 994648 4111.