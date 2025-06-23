New ride-hailing platform by Thiruvananthapuram startup going places

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a city where ride fares can swing with the clock and the weather, a new app is catching the attention of commuters in Thiruvananthapuram. Launched in May, ‘Mapto’ is starting to win over users with its promise of fixed fares, no surcharges and zero commission fees.

Developed by Laan Global Technologies Services Pvt Ltd, a Technopark-based startup, the app currently offers autorickshaw services in the city and plans to roll out cab options soon.

The app is gaining popularity among users who are fed up with fluctuating fares and hidden charges. Unlike many platforms, Mapto doesn’t alter prices based on peak hours, changing weather, festive seasons or time of day.

“There is no drama, says 25-year-old Arya Asok, who recently started using the app for her daily commute. “I know how much I’ll pay even before I leave the house. That’s not something I could say about other apps. It did have certain bugs initially, but works well now.”

Currently functional only in Thiruvananthapuram, the company is planning to expand the application to Kollam in two months. Within two years, it aims to make this application accessible from all remote areas of the state. The app was designed by a team mostly working remotely from across the state.

The brains behind the venture, directors Sudheep R and Selvaraj R, say the idea was born nearly two years ago, before many mainstream apps began exploring driver-to-user direct models. While it took time to bring the concept to market, they believe the delay has allowed them to fine-tune their service to better meet real-world needs.