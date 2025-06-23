New ride-hailing platform by Thiruvananthapuram startup going places

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a city where ride fares can swing with the clock and the weather, a new app is catching the attention of commuters in Thiruvananthapuram. Launched in May, ‘Mapto’ is starting to win over users with its promise of fixed fares, no surcharges and zero commission fees.
Developed by Laan Global Technologies Services Pvt Ltd, a Technopark-based startup, the app currently offers autorickshaw services in the city and plans to roll out cab options soon.
The app is gaining popularity among users who are fed up with fluctuating fares and hidden charges. Unlike many platforms, Mapto doesn’t alter prices based on peak hours, changing weather, festive seasons or time of day.
“There is no drama, says 25-year-old Arya Asok, who recently started using the app for her daily commute. “I know how much I’ll pay even before I leave the house. That’s not something I could say about other apps. It did have certain bugs initially, but works well now.”
Currently functional only in Thiruvananthapuram, the company is planning to expand the application to Kollam in two months. Within two years, it aims to make this application accessible from all remote areas of the state. The app was designed by a team mostly working remotely from across the state.
The brains behind the venture, directors Sudheep R and Selvaraj R, say the idea was born nearly two years ago, before many mainstream apps began exploring driver-to-user direct models. While it took time to bring the concept to market, they believe the delay has allowed them to fine-tune their service to better meet real-world needs.
“At that time, paying drivers directly was still a radical idea. Now, others are catching up. But we have spent two years building something solid,” said Sudheep.
Finding the right name was a journey in itself. “We considered over 50 options before landing on Mapto,” said Selvaraj. “It’s short for ‘Map to your destination’ and reflects our goal of guiding people without complications.”
Mapto’s user base is still small, but growing. By the end of May, users had started booking rides. By now, 50 rides have been completed. Driver onboarding officially began on May 1. Around 1000 drivers have been onboarded by now.
“We aim to increase the number of users to 10,000 by the end of July. We have completed around 50 rides by now. By the end of next month, the number of rides per day would also be increased,” said Selvaraj.
The platform, currently free of commission for drivers, plans to introduce a minimal subscription model once it becomes sustainable. The first ride of the day will carry a nominal Rs 10 charge, but all subsequent rides will remain commission-free.
“On other platforms, we lose a big chunk of earnings to commissions. Here, we can keep what we earn. The app doesn’t take up much space on the phone, and its dark mode really helps save battery. So far, I have received four rides. The fixed fares make things easier.
There’s no need to bargain with customers, and the rates are fair. One drawback right now is that we can’t see if any vehicles are nearby. If we could view availability, we’d know whether to wait or move to a different spot. That feature hasn’t been added yet, said Rajesh Kumar, a driver with Mapto who previously worked with other online cab platforms.
Looking ahead, the team wants to expand beyond cities and into the state’s villages. According to them,the state’s urban population is expected to rise from 47.72% in 2011 to 96% by 2036. “Mapto hopes to bridge this shift by enabling rural drivers to operate from their own neighbourhoods, and by giving users a reliable ride-booking option right from their doorstep,” added the directors.