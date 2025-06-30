Vettucaud church area faces severe sea erosion threat; triggers alarm

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The coastal stretch near Vettucaud church (Madre De Deus Church) -- a major pilgrim centre in the state -- is facing serious threat from sea erosion with the adjoining park and surrounding areas already washed away by violent waves.
The situation is alarming as the shoreline continues to recede rapidly causing damage to public infrastructure and posing an imminent threat to the pilgrim centre visited by hundreds of devotees daily. Experts warn that any structural intervention at Shankhumukham could worsen the erosion in the Vettucaud area, where the church stands exposed to the sea.
With all focus on erosion mitigation at the Shankhumukham beach and the protection of Arattu Mandapam, located a few kilometers south of Vettucaud, the shoreline along Vettucaud, Kochuveli and Kannanthura is at the receiving end. Vettucaud church secretary Zachariah P M said the diocese has taken up the matter with the state government.
“This is the first time we are facing this level of sea erosion in June. The shoreline is rapidly eroding and is affecting the livelihood of many and displacing people in the nearby areas. The situation is alarming, and focusing on saving a particular area will only deepen the crisis in the Vettucaud region. The government should give equal importance to the entire shoreline instead of focusing only on Shankhumukham. They should come up with a comprehensive plan,” said Zachariah.
He said that people from across the state and other districts, irrespective of religion, visit the church.
A park that was under construction near the Vettucaud church was washed away by the encroaching sea last week.
“If the situation continues unchecked, both heritage structures part of the church and livelihoods in the area could be at grave risk,” said former secretary of the church Shaji D’Cruz. However, he said that the park was washed away as its construction was unscientific. “The public money has been wasted and they didn’t plan the project properly to withstand the aggressive waves,” he added.
According to the city corporation authorities, the park was constructed as per the request from the church authorities. “It was unfortunate. There was no erosion threat in this area in the past two to three years. Hence, we went ahead with the project. The work was launched only in May and now it’s all gone,” said councillor Clinus Rozario, Vettucaud ward.
He said the corporation will pursue the project only if the church authorities request.