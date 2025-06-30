Vettucaud church area faces severe sea erosion threat; triggers alarm

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The coastal stretch near Vettucaud church (Madre De Deus Church) -- a major pilgrim centre in the state -- is facing serious threat from sea erosion with the adjoining park and surrounding areas already washed away by violent waves.

The situation is alarming as the shoreline continues to recede rapidly causing damage to public infrastructure and posing an imminent threat to the pilgrim centre visited by hundreds of devotees daily. Experts warn that any structural intervention at Shankhumukham could worsen the erosion in the Vettucaud area, where the church stands exposed to the sea.

With all focus on erosion mitigation at the Shankhumukham beach and the protection of Arattu Mandapam, located a few kilometers south of Vettucaud, the shoreline along Vettucaud, Kochuveli and Kannanthura is at the receiving end. Vettucaud church secretary Zachariah P M said the diocese has taken up the matter with the state government.

“This is the first time we are facing this level of sea erosion in June. The shoreline is rapidly eroding and is affecting the livelihood of many and displacing people in the nearby areas. The situation is alarming, and focusing on saving a particular area will only deepen the crisis in the Vettucaud region. The government should give equal importance to the entire shoreline instead of focusing only on Shankhumukham. They should come up with a comprehensive plan,” said Zachariah.