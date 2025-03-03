Heavy rain lashes Thiruvananthapuram, waterlogging disrupts traffic

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Sunday experienced heavy rain, reminiscent of the monsoon, despite the ongoing hot weather in the rest of the state. The incessant downpour led to waterlogging in several parts of the district. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city received over 40mm of rainfall. Amid the downpour, a food delivery worker, identified as Shyam, fell into an overflowing canal near Sasthamangalam while riding his motorbike. Passersby rescued him and a fire and safety unit retrieved his vehicle.

The day started with cloudy skies, and the intensity of rain increased by noon.

Waterlogging caused severe traffic congestion in various parts of the city, particularly in Ulloor. As a precaution, authorities raised five shutters of the Aruvikkara dam by 10cm each.

IMD has forecast cloudy skies with intermittent rain or thundershowers in the city and its surroundings until Monday morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 30°C and 25°C, respectively. The rain was attributed to an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the Maldives and the strengthening of easterly winds over Kerala. As a result, Thiruvananthapuram recorded a drop in maximum temperature to 25°C, while northern parts of the state witnessed scorching temperatures exceeding 35°C.