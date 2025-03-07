Vizhinjam port set to attract investment in inland cargo operations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vizhinjam International Seaport is set to attract significant investments for inland cargo operations, providing a major boost to the local economy.

Dubai-based Sharaf Group has announced its plans to develop an inland container terminal with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore. The construction is expected to begin soon once the government provides the required land, according to sources familiar with the development.

This investment, which was initially committed during the Vizhinjam Conclave held in Thiruvananthapuram at the end of January, was formalised through an Expressions of Interest (EoI) at the Invest Kerala summit. The Sharaf Group currently operates one of India’s largest inland container depots (ICDs) on 110 acres in New Delhi and has a network of 47 rail connections across the country. Its entry into Vizhinjam is expected to draw additional international investors to the region.

A total of 12 companies have shown interest in projects ranging from Rs 50 crore to Rs 5,000 crore. The commencement of domestic cargo operations at Vizhinjam port is expected to kickstart the activities of these companies. The state government is responsible for identifying and providing the necessary land for these initiatives, with procedures already under way, according to officials from the industries department.

Meanwhile, Ports Minister V N Vasavan said the Vizhinjam International Port is poised for significant growth. The port has been included in the Jade Service (JADE) of MSC, the world’s largest shipping company. This inclusion means that Vizhinjam will become the primary hub in South Asia for this global service.MSC’s Jade Service connects major ports worldwide, catering to large vessels and high volumes of containers.

The inclusion of Vizhinjam, which has completed its trial runs and is ready for full operations, marks a significant milestone for the port. The port on Thursday welcomed its 200th ship, the AS Alva, and has handled 3.98 lakh TEU containers.

Sources indicate that the first MSC ship under the Jade service, the MSC Mia – a 400m vessel with a capacity of 22,000 TEUs – is expected to dock soon.

More money to flow