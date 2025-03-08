Asha workers to mark Women’s Day with mega protest meet in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The protesting ASHA workers will hold a mega meet of women in connection with International Women’s Day in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. The event will be held at the protest site in front of the Secretariat on the 27th day of the protest.

Prominent activists are expected to attend the event. The message of author and political activist Arundhati Roy will be read out at the venue. “We expect the presence of Medha Patkar. Even if she is not able to come in person, there shall be a virtual discussion involving her,” said Kerala Asha Health Workers Association state president V K Sadanandan.

He said that the protest was historic as one of the few successful worker’s protests that garnered national attention. “The International Women’s Day was first declared when the women textile workers fought for better pay, work condition improvement and voting rights. So the protest of ASHA workers on International Women’s Day is historic,” he said.