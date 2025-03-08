Thiruvananthapuram chemical lab plans emergency toxicology wing for faster poisoning case analysis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chemical Examiner’s Laboratory (CEL) is set to seek government approval to establish an emergency toxicology wing in Thiruvananthapuram. If materialised, the initiative will enable faster testing and reporting in poisoning cases, significantly aiding hospitals in treatment.

According to sources, CEL officials have already prepared a proposal, which will soon be submitted for government approval. They said that the swift identification of toxins in a patient’s body is crucial for doctors to formulate effective treatment plans and save lives. At present, CEL has a toxicology wing, but it rarely conducts emergency sample tests.

Though CEL possesses advanced toxicology testing machines, procedural delays and manpower shortages have hindered its optimal utilisation. A working group study conducted by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department had earlier recommended setting up a 24-hour emergency toxicology wing. However, due to staffing and technical constraints, the current proposal does not seek approval for round-the-clock operations.