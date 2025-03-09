ASHAs rally at secretariat on International Women’s Day

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ASHA workers, who have been protesting in front of the secretariat for the past 27 days demanding basic rights, held a women’s conglomeration raising the slogan ‘Stand with ASHA Workers’ on Saturday. Women from various social and cultural spheres, along with members of the public, turned up to extend their solidarity with the ASHA workers.

Over 2,000 women from across the country participated in the march held on Saturday. Kerala Asha Health Workers’ Association (KAHWA) general secretary M A Bindu said that even in the face of hardships and the threat of losing lives, the protesting ASHA workers are determined to fight until they reach victory.

“Just like the brave women of our state who once threw away the oppressive stone necklaces, the women gathered here should also rise as their successors, declaring that they are no longer willing to do their work for meagre wages,” said M A Bindu.

Filmmaker and writer Paromita Vohra inaugurated the women’s conglomeration. Writers J Devika and Rose Mary, economist Mary George, Pembilai Orumai leader Gomathi, KPCC disciplinary committee member Arifa Sainudheen, Latin Catholic Women’s Association representative Jane Ansil Francis, and All India Women’s Cultural Organisation Tamil Nadu state leader Hilda Mary, attended the gathering.

Organisations from various sectors came forward expressing solidarity. White Rose, a cultural group of students, presented a dance performance depicting the lives of ASHA workers. Students from different colleges also joined the protest and expressed their solidarity through songs and poems. The ASHA workers led a march through the secretariat premises. The march was led by KAHWA state president V K Sadanandan, vice president S Mini, and district president K P Rosamma.

United Nurses Association, Shiv Sena and Anna DHRM Party joined in a procession. AIMSS state president Saubhagyakumari, P E Usha, Maglin Peter, C-Scheme Workers Federation of India leader T C Rama, M Sulfath, United Nurses Association state treasurer Divya, and Kerala Women’s Federation district president Chandravalli also joined the gathering to express their support.

Father Tony, Father Tom, RLJP state general secretary Reej Vinod, Anita Ramesh, Sonia Malhar, Kala Rashmi, Shiv Sena leader Ashwathi, and Anna DHRM party state secretary Reshma joined in solidarity. Writer Arundhati Roy and actors Rima Kallingal, Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Ranjini had earlier expressed solidarity with ASHAs.