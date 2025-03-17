‘Vruthi 2025’ Conclave to promote innovative waste management solutions in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To introduce new ideas and technologies in the field of waste management, ‘Vruthi 2025’ - The Clean Kerala Conclave, will be held at Kanakakunnu, Thiruvananthapuram, from April 9 to 13.

The event is being organised by the local self-government department as part of the Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign and coordinated by Suchitwa Mission.

As part of the conclave, the registration for the programme ‘Wasteathon 2025’ has begun. The event aims to develop innovative solutions to tackle major challenges in solid and liquid waste management.

It will provide a platform for students, colleges, startups, officials, institutions, and the general public to propose ideas and solutions.

The themes in the solid waste management category include processing organic waste, handling non-recyclable plastics, packaging innovations, and plastic-free alternatives.

In the liquid waste management category, the focus will be on sustainable and eco-friendly waste management solutions, smart and compact waste processing systems and resource recovery from waste water.

The competition will be held in three categories: students, startups, and organisations/general public.

Those securing the first three spots in each category will receive Rs 1,00,000, Rs 50,000, and Rs 30,000, respectively.