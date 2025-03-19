Centralised instrumentation, research lab launched at Govt Women’s College in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marking a significant step forward in higher education research in the state, the Centralised Instrumentation & Research Lab (CIRL) was inaugurated at Govt. Women’s College. This is the first of three such labs being set up under the Kerala Network for Research Support in Higher Education (KNRSHE), a Centre of Excellence initiative.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu inaugurated the lab on Monday. Speaking at the event, the Minister emphasised that these research labs will play a crucial role in transforming Kerala’s knowledge economy.

The state government is committed to promoting advanced research by integrating the latest technologies. She added that the initiative would provide students and researchers with world-class facilities, enhancing their academic and research opportunities.

Rajan Varghese, Member Secretary of the Higher Education Council, presided over the function. The event was also attended by Prof. Jiju P. Alex, Member, Kerala State Planning Board, Sunil John, Additional Director, Higher Education Department, Anila J. S, Principal, Govt. Women’s College.

The state-of-the-art research infrastructure at the Centralized Instrumentation Lab will provide cutting-edge facilities for researchers.

The lab is equipped with modern scientific instruments, enabling universities and colleges to collaborate on advanced research projects.