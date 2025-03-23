Kerala's Vijayamohini Mill employees begin day-and-night agitation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Joint Trade Union has started ‘Save NTC,’ a day-and-night agitation in front of the Vijayamohini Mills at Thirumala, in connection with the fifth anniversary of its closure.

The agitation has been launched raising various demands which include reopening the mill, clearing pending pay arrears, ensuring ESI and PF coverage, providing working capital to mills under the National Textile Corporation and urgent intervention by the Union ministry of textiles to address employees’ demands.

CITU state vice-president S Pushpalatha inaugurated the strike on Saturday. INTUC state vice-president Johny Jose presided over while Jyothish Kumar of district Mazdoor Sangh delivered the keynote address.

Leaders of different political parties and trade unions addressed the agitation. Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan will address the workers at the valedictory function on Sunday.