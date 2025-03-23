Kerala's Vijayamohini Mill employees begin day-and-night agitation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Joint Trade Union has started ‘Save NTC,’ a day-and-night agitation in front of the Vijayamohini Mills at Thirumala, in connection with the fifth anniversary of its closure.
The agitation has been launched raising various demands which include reopening the mill, clearing pending pay arrears, ensuring ESI and PF coverage, providing working capital to mills under the National Textile Corporation and urgent intervention by the Union ministry of textiles to address employees’ demands.
CITU state vice-president S Pushpalatha inaugurated the strike on Saturday. INTUC state vice-president Johny Jose presided over while Jyothish Kumar of district Mazdoor Sangh delivered the keynote address.
Leaders of different political parties and trade unions addressed the agitation. Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan will address the workers at the valedictory function on Sunday.
Earlier CITU leader M T Antony wrote to MP A A Rahim to take up textile workers’ issues in Parliament and before the Union ministry of textiles. Immediate financial assistance should be given to NTC to pay its liabilities. Also a proper plan for its revival and restructuring should be announced, he said.
“Vijayamohini Spinning Mills employs 400 people directly. The closure of the mill led to unpaid salaries, financial hardship and local struggle with unemployment and financial flow exacerbating the crisis,” said Antony.