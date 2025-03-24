Thiruvananthapuram to host programmes to mark World Tuberculosis Day today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the programmes related to the World Tuberculosis

Day and mark the conclusion of the 100-day action plan for TB prevention at Vailoppilli Samskruthi Bhavan Hall in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. V K Prashanth MLA will preside over the event.

The programme, scheduled for 12 pm, is jointly organised by the Health Department, National Health Mission, State TB Cell, and District TB Centre. The theme for the World Tuberculosis Day this year is “Yes! We can end TB!”.

In her message, the health minister emphasised that a collective effort is essential to eradicate tuberculosis. She highlighted the various schemes implemented by the health department to combat the disease. As part of TB prevention, a 100-day campaign was organised from December 7 to March 17. This initiative helped increase the TB examination rate from 1,500 to 2,201 per lakh population annually.

During this campaign, 81.6 lakh people at high risk of tuberculosis were identified across the state, and by the first week of March, over 75% of them were screened. Detailed tests were conducted on 1,98,101 individuals who showed symptoms. The minister also noted that 5,588 tuberculosis patients were identified, and treatment was promptly ensured.

The Central TB Division is granting TB-free status to gram panchayats that meet specific criteria. TB elimination task forces have been established in 83% of Kerala’s gram panchayats.

As a result, 59 panchayats and one municipality in Kerala were declared TB-free in the bronze medal category in 2023. In 2024, 47 of these retained their status and were upgraded to the Silver Medal category. Additionally, 84 new gram panchayats and 7 municipalities became eligible for TB-free status in 2024, receiving the bronze medal in their first year.