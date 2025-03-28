Moving history with AI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: How would it feel if those who left their mark on history and faded into the past suddenly came back to life?

The generation now knows these people who shaped life and history of the region only through photographs and paintings. Them appearing as real seemed improbable, atleast till now. But with AI, a technology that turns the unimaginable into reality, and a touch of creativity, even this has been made possible.

Yuhab Ismail from Thiruvananthapuram has proven just that. His AI-generated video ‘Naduvazhikal’ went viral on social media, impressing viewers with its realistic recreation of a historical era. The rulers of Travancore, from Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma to Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, have been brought to life, making history feel more real than ever before.

Designer by profession, Yuhab Ismail has been learning AI tools for nearly three years. “AI has entered every field, including design. There were concerns about whether it would take away jobs in this industry. If we don’t learn and adapt, that risk becomes real. AI alone isn’t enough; it needs the right human touch to be truly effective, which is why I started learning it,” says Yuhab.

“Initially, I focused on image generation, and about six months ago, I began experimenting with video generation. When I posted my first AI-generated video as an Instagram reel, it started gaining traction. The real breakthrough came when I brought Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings to life; that’s when people really noticed my work.”