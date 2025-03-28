Moving history with AI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: How would it feel if those who left their mark on history and faded into the past suddenly came back to life?
The generation now knows these people who shaped life and history of the region only through photographs and paintings. Them appearing as real seemed improbable, atleast till now. But with AI, a technology that turns the unimaginable into reality, and a touch of creativity, even this has been made possible.
Yuhab Ismail from Thiruvananthapuram has proven just that. His AI-generated video ‘Naduvazhikal’ went viral on social media, impressing viewers with its realistic recreation of a historical era. The rulers of Travancore, from Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma to Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, have been brought to life, making history feel more real than ever before.
Designer by profession, Yuhab Ismail has been learning AI tools for nearly three years. “AI has entered every field, including design. There were concerns about whether it would take away jobs in this industry. If we don’t learn and adapt, that risk becomes real. AI alone isn’t enough; it needs the right human touch to be truly effective, which is why I started learning it,” says Yuhab.
“Initially, I focused on image generation, and about six months ago, I began experimenting with video generation. When I posted my first AI-generated video as an Instagram reel, it started gaining traction. The real breakthrough came when I brought Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings to life; that’s when people really noticed my work.”
After the video gained attention, Yuhab was invited to Kilimanoor Palace, the birthplace of Raja Ravi Varma, where he was honored for his work. Following ‘Naduvazhikal’, he was also invited to Kowdiar Palace by the royal family of erstwhile Travancore, who appreciated his efforts and presented him with an award.
Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma, Karthika Thirunal Rama Varma (also known as Dharma Raja), Ayilyam Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi, Uttrathathi Thirunal Gowri Parvathi Bayi, Swathi Thirunal Rama Varma, Uthram Thirunal Marthanda Varma, Ayilyam Thirunal Rama Varma, Vishakham Thirunal Rama Varma, Sreemoolam Thirunal Rama Varma, and Pooradam Thirunal Sethu Lakshmi Bayi were among those featured in the ‘Naduvazhikal’ video.
“People in Thiruvananthapuram have a deep connection with these rulers. Handling something as historically significant and sensitive as this requires much care and precision,” says Yuhab.
“Similarly, when creating a video on Sree Narayana Guru, I visited Sivagiri and Chempazhanthy to gather information, read multiple books, and spoke to people to ensure accuracy. That’s the approach I take for every project. Perhaps this is why even the royal family invited me and appreciated my work. For me, that itself is the greatest award.”
Yuhab adds that the royal family will showcase the video at various venues as part of the Painkuni festival celebrations at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple, which will be held from April 2 to 11.
“People think AI is a simple process, but it’s not. For a single video, I use around 16 to 18 tools, most of which are paid,” he says. “For ‘Naduvazhikal’, it took me nearly two weeks to complete, using around 16 AI tools, including six paid ones,” says Yuhab.
His dream it is to work in films. With the success of his reels, he has now received opportunities to contribute to movie projects and series. Additionally, he has been entrusted with a project related to the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple festival by the royal family.