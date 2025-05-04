Suicide of SC youth: Kerala Human Rights panel directs crime branch investigation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has directed that the investigation into the suicide of Abin Albert belonging to the SC community be handed over to the district crime branch. The commission issued the order after allegations surfaced that the youth took his own life following mental distress caused by physical assault from the family of a girl he was in a relationship with.

Justice Alexander Thomas, chairperson of the commission, instructed the district police chief (rural) to call for the case file and assign further investigation to an officer not below the rank of DySP in the crime branch. The case was initially investigated by the Kattakada police, which had approached the court seeking more time to complete the probe.

The deceased is the son of Albert, a resident of Poovachal in Kattakada. Abin reportedly died by suicide on November 18, 2023. His father had filed a petition alleging that his son was forced to take the extreme step due to harassment and physical assault by the girl’s family.

The commission emphasised that the crime branch officer must carry out the investigation honestly and impartially and complete it within six months. It also asked the investigation team to examine in detail whether there is sufficient ground to invoke charges of abetment to suicide.

The Kattakada DySP informed the commission that chemical and forensic lab reports, which are part of the postmortem process, are yet to be received. Therefore, an application was submitted to the court seeking additional time to complete the probe.