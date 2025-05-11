K Vasuki’s memoir ‘School of Life’ released

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: K Vasuki, secretary of the labour department, released her latest book ‘School of Life’, a personal and philosophical exploration of the challenges and realisations that have shaped her life and career. The book was released by handing over a copy to retired SBI manager Thomas Bharat Govind and Aneesh V, representing the task force volunteers who contributed significantly to relief efforts during the 2018 Kerala floods, when Vasuki was serving as the district collector. The event was held at Kesari Hall.

In School of Life, Vasuki draws from over four decades of personal and professional experiences, taking readers on an introspective journey. The book reflects on universal questions such as the purpose of life, the pursuit of happiness and the pressures of modern consumerist living. It urges a shift towards holistic health, well-being, and sustainable living.

Speaking at the launch, Vasuki shared how her journey from a young girl with dreams to a civil servant, mother, and yoga practitioner has led her to question the current trajectory of human life. “This book is my first step toward inspiring transformative action and finding fellow travellers for this journey,” she added.

The event was attended by KUWJ district president Shiller Stephen, secretary Anupama G Nair, former secretary Suresh Vellimangalam and Vasuki’s husband and IAS officer S Karthikeyan.