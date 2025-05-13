Althara-Thycaud stretch to get dedicated cycling track

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Althara-Thycaud stretch, a straight road favoured by cyclists in the capital city, will soon get its own dedicated cycling track — the first such in Thiruvananthapuram. Finishing touches are underway and the track would be ready by the end of the month, authorities informed TNIE.

Prakash P Gopinath, a former railway engineer who now promotes cycling in the city, said that a dedicated track has always been a dream.

“There are so many cycling enthusiasts in the city. A dedicated track would certainly help promote cycling. The Althara-Thycaud stretch is very ideal for cycling,” Prakash said.

Though cyclists have welcomed the move, some have pointed out that it would have been more prudent to see the track incorporated into the pedestrian pathway. This way, the railing that demarcates the road and the pathway could have shielded the riders from vehicular movement.

Prakash concurred. “It’s not safe for children as the track is running along the vehicular movement. If the track was within the pedestrian pathway, it would have been much safer,” he added.

Currently, the cycling track sits on the edge of the road. Prakash suggested that placing bollards or barricades could enhance safety of the cyclists.

This will also help curb parking on the cycle track, which otherwise is going to be a huge challenge. An outright ban on parking on this stretch would create a lot of issues for local traders, Vazhuthacaud ward councillor Rakhi Ravikumar pointed.