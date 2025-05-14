Woman from Thiruvananthapuram killed in Dubai, friend held while fleeing

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 26-year-old woman from Bonakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, was allegedly murdered by her friend in Dubai. The victim, Anniemol Gilda, was found stabbed to death in her shared flat in Karama on May 4. The accused, Abin Lal, 28, also from Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested at Dubai International Airport while attempting to flee to India.

According to reports, Abin, who works at a private hospital in Abu Dhabi, was a frequent visitor to Anniemol’s residence. On the day of the incident, the two reportedly had an argument, during which Abin allegedly locked her in a room and stabbed her. Friends found her critically injured, but Abin had already fled the scene. The Dubai police later arrested him at the airport.

Anniemol was employed at a private financial firm in Dubai. Friends say Abin had brought her to Dubai about a year ago and wanted to marry her. However, her family opposed the relationship and was arranging her marriage to someone else. It is suspected that the murder was triggered by this disagreement.