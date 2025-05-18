83 students fall ill after consuming mess food at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College

THIRUVANANTAPURAM: As many as 83 students from the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, reported symptoms of suspected food poisoning. All the affected students reside in the women’s hostel. According to hospital authorities, none of the cases are serious.

The students began experiencing stomach discomfort after consuming butter chicken, fried rice, and lime juice served at the hostel mess on Friday. Five students sought treatment at the casualty ward, while college authorities found that several others had mild symptoms upon further inquiry.

Principal-in-charge Dr U Anuja said that there is no official confirmation yet on whether the incident was caused by food poisoning.

“In addition to food prepared in the hostel—which houses over 600 students—many students also eat from outside. So, if it is food poisoning, it's not yet clear whether it was due to food cooked in the hostel,” she said.

Food samples have been sent for testing. All necessary precautions have since been taken, including measures to ensure hygienic food preparation and safe drinking water, she added. Departments of Food Safety, Microbiology, and Housekeeping are currently investigating the matter.