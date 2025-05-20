Kerala Cancer Conclave 2025 to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on June 28, 29

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Cancer Conclave 2025, to be organised by the Association of Medical and Paediatric Oncologists of Kerala (AMPOK) in association with cancer experts from India and abroad, will be held at Hotel Hyatt Regency in the state capital on June 28 and 29.

The conclave, aimed at exploring the challenges and possibilities of cancer treatment, will discuss innovative ways to treat the disease. Noted doctors in the field of cancer treatment, including Shaji Kumar from the Mayo Clinic in USA, Sabi George, M V Pillai, Ben George and James Abraham from Roswell Park in the United States, will take part in the discussions in various categories. Other exerts to speak at the two-day conclave include Dr S S Lal, Dr Satheesan, Dr M R Rajagopal, Jayant Mammen Mathew, Murali Thummarukudy, Dr Pramish C S and Dr Bhavana Sirohi.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MPs N K Premachandran, John Brittas, and Shafi Parambil in addition to AMPOK secretary Dr Boban Thomas will speak on the role of governments in cancer control. A cancer opinion survey will also be released at the conclave, said Dr Boban Thomas and Dr Aju Mathew.

The major topics that will be discussed at the conference include State of Kerala: Cancer Landscape, Delivering Cancer Care Services - Challenges and Scope for Improvement, Use and Misuse of Media in Cancer Control Efforts, SWOT of Pharmaceuticals in Cancer Care, Access and Affordability of Cancer Care: Payer, Payee, and System, Role of Policymakers in Cancer Control, Research in Kerala: What is the Missing Link, Genomics and Precision Medicine in Cancer Care: Unraveling Its Fullest Potential.