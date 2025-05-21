Elderly woman beaten to death by son in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An 80-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her son near Thekkada, Kulathinkara, in Nedumangad, Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Vattappara police have registered a case.

The deceased has been identified as Omanamma. According to police sources, her son, Manikandan, also known as Santhosh, arrived at her house in an inebriated state and brutally assaulted her.

Family members and locals rushed the injured Omanamma to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Police said Omanamma was living with her husband, daughter and grandson, while Santhosh stayed alone in a nearby house. The motive behind the attack is yet to be established.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.