Heavy showers, winds cause damage across Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rain and strong winds on Friday caused widespread damage in the city. Trees were uprooted in several areas, roads were blocked, and power lines snapped.

A tree fell near the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Police Station, injuring one person. Trees also fell on roads near the Reserve Bank, Altharamoodu, Mukkola Junction, Kattakada, Maranalloor, Panangode and Venganoor, disrupting traffic. Near the Greenfield Stadium in Kariavattom, a tree fall blocked the national highway. In Vizhinjam and Maruthankuzhi, trees fell on power lines, cutting off electricity in nearby places. Around ten electric poles were broken and wires snapped in over 20 locations.