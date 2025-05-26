22-year-old man held for molestation attempt on minor girl in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sreekaryam police on Sunday arrested a 22-year-old man for attempting to molest a minor girl at Chavadimukku in Sreekaryam.

The girl, along with her mother, was returning after meeting her elder sister – who is staying at a hostel – when the accused tried to grope her, the police said. The accused is identified as Heyil Raju of Nellimukku at Madanthakkodu, Kollam.

The mother-daughter duo was walking home when the incident took place. When the girl resisted the attempt, the accused struck her hand and fled the scene.

Alerted by the mother, the locals searched the area but could not find him. The mother and child then lodged a complaint at the Sreekaryam police station.

The police identified the accused with the help of visuals retrieved from CCTVs in the area. Raju was earlier arrested in a chain-snatching case, the police said. The accused was produced in the court and remanded in judicial custody.