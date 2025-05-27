SCT’s ‘Cult-a-Way’ fest returns with a bang

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering (SCT) is all set to host Cult-a-Way 2025, its flagship techno-cultural festival, at Kanakakkunnu on May 30, 31, and June 1.

Now in its 13th edition, Cult-a-Way promises a blend of culture, entertainment, tech, and more.

“It is open to the public. Entry is free, except for performances at the Nishagandhi Auditorium, for which tickets will be charged,” says Nandagopan G, a final-year student and public relations coordinator of Cult-a-Way.

The entertainment lineup is an impressive mix of musical talent, featuring Tamil artist Yogi Shekhar, bollywood singer Akasa Singh, Gabri, Urmi, and MC Cooper, among others. At least seven top artists will perform over the three days.

In addition to the performances, the festival will host a series of tech workshops in collaboration with various academic departments at SCT.

Visitors can also look forward to quizzes, a flea market, and stalls selling food, clothing, and accessories. “We’re also focusing on promoting entrepreneurship—both from within the college and outside,” adds Nandagopan.

As a prelude to the main event, a pre-fest run called ‘Cult Run’ will be held on May 28 at Manaveeyam Veedhi, in collaboration with KIMS Health, to raise awareness about mental health.

“More than just a college fest, this is a tech institution’s fun way to reach out to the masses,” adds Nandagopan.