Heavy rain, strong winds lash district, flood warning issued

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district continued to reel under the impact of heavy rain and strong winds on Tuesday, despite only a yellow alert being in place. Rainfall began early in the morning and persisted through the day, causing widespread disruption and damage across the city and rural areas.

Trees were uprooted in several parts of the city, leading to property damage and blocked roads. In Kallara, massive rocks fell onto the road, disrupting traffic. In Venganoor, a well collapsed following the downpour. The structure had shown minor cracks earlier, but the intense rain led to its complete failure.

Meanwhile, in Kalloopara, Vithura, a large tree fell across the road, disrupting vehicular movement. Waterlogging was reported in multiple low-lying areas. The Suryakanthi bridge in Chettachal and the Ponnamchundu bridge in Chellanchy have been submerged due to rising water levels. Along the coast, severe erosion has been observed at Anchuthengu, with turbulent seas reported at Thumba, Arattuvazhi, Puthenthope, and St Andrews.