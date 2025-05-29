Kerala rain shuts down ecotourism hotspots in the Western Ghats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The day rides to the mountains and forests of Western Ghats bordering the capital are exotic -- the hills are blue-tinted, reminiscent of their naive mysticism and the mist playing coy and subtle as it teases feelings and vision.

The night stays here too are surreal. Especially, when mild tropical showers patter on the thatched roofs of most of the stay facilities arranged as part of eco-tourism initiatives . Some added entertainment gets sneaked in with the symphony of the rain, accentuating both the sound of the night pregnant with silence and the voice of the beings that speak after dusk. Can anyone ask for more from the world than to exist in such an environment?

But when this rain gets stronger, all these are out of bounds for nature lovers. “I love such locales more than the ones by the plain where fun has a different meaning. To be in the lap of nature is what I crave for,” Shubha Gopal says, on why she chooses spots that the state has termed ‘ecotourism’ hotspots. When torrential rain, red or orange alerts, and warnings of mishaps cloud the air during monsoon, these locales close their gates to tourism. This year, too, it has not been any different.

With the recent spell in May picking up pace and strength, the verdant spots that line the boundaries of the district with the majestic Western Ghats as walls have all brought out their ‘No Entry’ boards. Such a clutch of spots in Thiruvananthapuram are being kept by the forest department and the Kerala Forest Development Corporation and offer night stay facilities, trekking, and activities such as boating, etc. to the visitors. Summer is the time when these places get maximum visitors, with educational institutions closed, but as June approaches, rain pulls down the shutters to these places. This time, the showers came in early -- in May -- with a week more to go for the academic year to start.