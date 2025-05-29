Thiruvananthapuram gets mini industrial park

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state capital has secured a KINFRA Mini Industrial Park at Thonnakkal. The park is expected to draw investments of Rs 50 crore and generate around 350 jobs. The newly inaugurated park has been established on land originally acquired in 2011 for the Global Ayurveda Park. Left idle for over a decade, the land was reclassified for industrial use in 2023 and re-purposed to meet the city’s growing entrepreneurial demand. The fully allotted 7.48-acre park will house units in sectors such as food processing, paper products, furniture, hardware, defence, and aerospace.

Development, which began in December 2023 with an outlay of Rs 6 crore, was completed ahead of schedule. Speaking at the inauguration of the park on Wednesday, Minister for Industries P Rajeeve emphasised the importance of ensuring basic infrastructure particularly road access while acquiring land for industrial parks.

“Infrastructure like road connectivity is critical when planning industrial parks. Locations should be vehicle-accessible and ready for varied industrial needs,” the minister said. Rajeeve highlighted the swift uptake of units once basic facilities were put in place, noting that all plots were quickly allotted to entrepreneurs.

“There’s no developed land left unallocated in Kerala’s industrial parks. Where delays exist, mostly due to legal issues, they are being addressed through adalats,” he said.

He added that state’s industrial landscape is more business-friendly than ever. “17 projects from the Invest Kerala Global Investor Meet will begin construction in May. A team is evaluating each proposal for fast-tracked implementation, which will translate into more enterprises and jobs for state’s youth,” added the minister.

The minister expressed confidence that the 18 entrepreneurs who are allotted land at the Thonnakkal park would soon begin construction of their units. The event was chaired by MLA V Sashi, and attended by officials including Industries Department Director P Vishnuraj and various local representatives. Rajeeve handed over allotment letters to all 18 entrepreneurs.