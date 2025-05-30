Red alert issued as heavy rain, strong winds disrupt life in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rains and strong winds caused significant damage across the district on Thursday. Numerous trees fell, disrupting traffic and downing power lines.

By 8 pm, the Fire and Rescue Services department’s district headquarters received 80 calls, most of which were related to fallen trees. Traffic congestion was reported in the city, particularly on Ambujavilasam Road, near the old GPO, and along the Cantonment-Vanross Junction stretch. The majority of the damage occurred around 6 pm when the heavy rains started.

In the outskirts, significant disruptions were reported in Kadakkavoor, Kazhakoottam, and Murukkumpuzha, where a tree fell on the railway track. Coastal areas also experienced heavy rainfall and strong winds in the afternoon. The District Disaster Management Authority issued a red alert for the coastal regions from Kappil Beach to Pozhiyoor Beach.

In Vizhinjam, traffic was affected when a tree branch fell near the bus stand, and additional tree falls were reported at Piravilakam and Gangayar Canal.

According to data released by the revenue department, two relief camps were operational in the district on Thursday, providing shelter to those affected by sea erosion in the coastal area. The camps accommodated seven males and four females.