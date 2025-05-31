Yellow alert issued for Thiruvananthapuram today; 144 houses damaged in past six days
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rain will continue to lash the state capital with the India Meteorological Department sounding a yellow alert for the district on Saturday. According to officials, no major calamities, besides uprooting of trees, were reported in the district on Friday.
An official of the district administration said that the coastal areas are under the threat of rough sea but no flooding has been reported so far.
Heavy rain and strong winds have already inflicted damage to around 144 houses in the past six days. As many as 138 houses were partially destroyed and six houses were completely destroyed in the heavy rain that lashed the capital since the arrival of monsoon.
Heavy property damage was reported in the Neyyatinkara Taluk with 52 houses partially and five houses fully destroyed in the monsoon rains.
Nedumangad taluk reported the second highest number of damaged houses with 31 partially and one fully destroyed.
In Chirayinkeezhu Taluk nine houses were partially destroyed and in Varkala around 38 houses suffered partial damage.
The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned of potential high waves and sea incursion along the Kerala coast, with wave heights expected to be between 3.0 to 3.9m until 5.30am on Saturday.
A red alert has been issued for the coastal areas stretching from Pozhiyoor to Kappil in the district. Fishermen and coastal residents have been advised to be cautious.
As part of the efforts to enhance monsoon preparedness, funds have been allocated to local self-government institutions. An amount of `1 lakh, `3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh has been allocated for grama panchayats, municipalities and corporations, respectively.