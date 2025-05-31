Yellow alert issued for Thiruvananthapuram today; 144 houses damaged in past six days

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rain will continue to lash the state capital with the India Meteorological Department sounding a yellow alert for the district on Saturday. According to officials, no major calamities, besides uprooting of trees, were reported in the district on Friday.

An official of the district administration said that the coastal areas are under the threat of rough sea but no flooding has been reported so far.

Heavy rain and strong winds have already inflicted damage to around 144 houses in the past six days. As many as 138 houses were partially destroyed and six houses were completely destroyed in the heavy rain that lashed the capital since the arrival of monsoon.

Heavy property damage was reported in the Neyyatinkara Taluk with 52 houses partially and five houses fully destroyed in the monsoon rains.

Nedumangad taluk reported the second highest number of damaged houses with 31 partially and one fully destroyed.