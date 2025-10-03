Governor flags off 6th Fit India Freedom Run

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar flagged off the sixth edition of the Fit India Freedom Run, organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI LNCPE), Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday.

Marking the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, the programme celebrated the twin ideals of ‘Swachchhta and Swasthya’ (cleanliness and health), as over 700 runners, including students, athletes, coaches, officials, and SAI staff, lined up at the Kowdiar Square.

The 5-km run concluded at the Central Stadium. Former speaker M Vijayakumar and SAI LNCPE principal G Kishore attended the flagging-off ceremony, while former World Boxing Champion and Dhyan Chand Awardee K C Latha, Kerala Olympic Association president V Sunil Kumar, among others, took part in the concluding event.

The 2025 edition of the Fit India Run will include plog runs, cycling drives, and community fitness activities across the country, and will culminate with the Unity Run on October 31, marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.