Global Mobility Conclave on Oct 7, to set benchmarks in overseas hiring

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Non-Resident Keralites Affairs Department (NORKA) in association with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will host the Global Mobility Conclave 2025 in Thiruvananthapuram on October 7 as it looks to set new benchmarks in ethical and innovative overseas recruitment.
The one-day event, organised in collaboration with the Protector of Emigrants (Thiruvananthapuram & Cochin) at Hycinth Hotel, is expected to bring together voices from the government, international migration bodies, skill agencies and licensed recruitment agents to deliberate on the future of India’s global workforce.
The conclave will focus on promoting ethical recruitment practices, exploring emerging global job markets, strengthening the role of recruitment agencies through a unified approach, encouraging use of technology in migrant safety and tracking, and facilitating partnerships between central, state and international stakeholders.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will deliver the inaugural address. Top officials from the MEA and senior officers from Kerala will attend. The conclave will be divided into five major session: Session 1 covering emerging global opportunities will have experts from the International Labour Organisation, International Organisation for Migration, ICMPD and GIZ decode new demand in international job markets.
Session 2 will discuss about skilling the migrant, and explore how Kerala can build a future-ready migrant workforce, with inputs from ASAP Kerala, KASE, and ODEPC.
Pathways to fair and transparent migration will be the topic for session 3. the panel will address safe migration tools, labour intelligence and migrant tracking systems. Session 4 will see recruitment agents and government officials engage in an open dialogue on strengthening the migration ecosystem.
It will be moderated by Shashank Tripathi, Protector of Emigrants. The final session will present actionable takeaways, including a model code of practice for recruitment agencies and the launch of migration forecasting tools
