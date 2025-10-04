Global Mobility Conclave on Oct 7, to set benchmarks in overseas hiring

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Non-Resident Keralites Affairs Department (NORKA) in association with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will host the Global Mobility Conclave 2025 in Thiruvananthapuram on October 7 as it looks to set new benchmarks in ethical and innovative overseas recruitment.

The one-day event, organised in collaboration with the Protector of Emigrants (Thiruvananthapuram & Cochin) at Hycinth Hotel, is expected to bring together voices from the government, international migration bodies, skill agencies and licensed recruitment agents to deliberate on the future of India’s global workforce.

The conclave will focus on promoting ethical recruitment practices, exploring emerging global job markets, strengthening the role of recruitment agencies through a unified approach, encouraging use of technology in migrant safety and tracking, and facilitating partnerships between central, state and international stakeholders.