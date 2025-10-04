Kerala to expand ‘Eco Banks’ as public response surges

“This is an innovative concept and the response has been good. We have just piloted the project and are getting a lot of enquiries for picking up waste,” said G K Suresh Kumar, managing director of Clean Kerala Company Ltd (CKCL).

At present, citizens are required to bring the collected waste themselves to the Resource Recovery Facility (RRF) in each district. However, the company has ruled out door-to-door pick-up services, citing cost concerns. “We cannot go and collect the waste as it is not financially feasible. We cannot hire a vehicle spending `5,000 for lifting just 50kg of non-biodegradable waste. The public is always welcome, including on holidays, to hand over the waste. If there is a significant quantity we will definitely lift it,” said Suresh.

He pointed out that in some places, the response was not that good and hence, the department is planning to launch a comprehensive sensitisation campaign to popularise the initiative.