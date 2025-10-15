Duffmuttu trainer arrested under Pocso Act

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kattakada police have arrested a 28-year-old duffmuttu instructor under the Pocso Act for alleged sexual abuse of a female Class X student of a government school in Kattakada police station limits.

The accused Adhil, a native of Kottoor, was arrested from Ernakulam where he has been hiding since committing the offence.

The police said Adhil was entrusted with training students for school arts fest.

The crime allegedly occurred on October 10 while he was dropping the victim at her tuition centre in his car.