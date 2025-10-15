Minister announces retirement benefits for fishermen

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has announced a welfare package for fishermen, including retirement benefits and medical assistance. The minister said that retirement benefits will be extended to 67,000 fishermen, with an initial allocation of Rs 2 crore.

The funds will be sourced through a combination of government support and charitable contributions. Cherian clarified that any fisherman who has made at least one contribution to the retirement scheme will receive Rs 1,000. Besides, a new medical assistance scheme worth Rs 1.5 crore has been introduced to support the health needs of the fishing community. The minister also highlighted rapid progress in construction activities at Muthalapozhi, assuring that a permanent solution to the region’s development challenges is underway. The dredging work is moving very effectively and measures will be implemented to eliminate accidents in the area, he added.

Responding to criticism surrounding the ‘Lal Salaam’ programme that honoured Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Mohanlal, Cherian defended the tribute. “We have managed to organise the programme in just five days to honour a person who took Malayalam cinema to its heights. The money we spent is less to honour such a personality,” he said. He also said that the reports of spending were exaggerated.