Relocation of fish from Padmatheertham begins

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of recurring incidents of fish death, the Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust on Tuesday relocated fish from the historic Padmatheertham, the temple pond.

A truck load of fish removed from the pond was transported to Neyyar dam and Aruvikkara reservoir with police escort.

A fisheries department study had found that the incidents of fish death were due to overcrowding. TNIE had reported about recent instances of fish death and over population in the pond.

The relocation operation, carried out in coordination with the irrigation and fisheries departments, continued throughout the day –– from 7.30am till 5.30pm.

According to fisheries officials, around 30% of the fish was removed from the pond and transported in special fish tanks in trucks.

Tilapia, Rohu and Carp were among the fish species that were transported to the hatchery at Neyyar dam and Aruvikkara reservoir.

“The fish removed from the pond have been released into Neyyar dam and Aruvikkara reservoir. Similarly, in 2014 also we removed fish from the Padmatheertham and Mithranandapuram ponds,” said deputy director Sheeja Mary, fisheries department.

“Tilapia fish cannot be released in open water, hence we will be keeping them in the hatchery and the rest of the fish will be released in Aruvikkara, where Meenottu rituals happen,” she said.