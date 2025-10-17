Kerala most worker-friendly state, says Labour Minister V Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is the most labourer-friendly state in the country, where workers’ rights are protected, Labour Minister V Sivankutty has said. He was speaking after inaugurating the state-level training programme for the Family Budget Survey 2025-26.

The survey, which aims to study the consumption patterns of the working-class population, will provide data to revise the Consumer Price Index series and, in turn, help determine the dearness allowance for workers in the agriculture and industrial sectors. He said the survey would help address long-standing demands of labour organisations and the advisory committee on minimum wages.

The keynote address was delivered by Kerala State Statistical Commission chairman P C Mohanan, while the minister also released a pamphlet and poster to promote the survey.

The programme was presided over by G S Rajath, director of the Economics and Statistics Department. CPI revision committee members K N Gopinath, V J Joseph, R Prasad, Sunil Nath, R Radhakrishnan, K S Sanal Kumar, and additional directors Rasmi C P and Shailamma K.