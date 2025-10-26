School Sports Meet: Records pour in on Day 4

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marking the end of the fourth day, a total of 25 new records were set in a single day in the State School Sports Meet. Thiruvananthapuram has established a strong lead from the beginning. The host district tops the charts with 165 gold, 122 silver, and 138 bronze medals, amassing 1,472 points.

Thrissur trails in second place with 694 points, having secured 76 gold, 38 silver, and 78 bronze medals. Palakkad stands third with 615 points, including 47 gold, 66 silver, and 73 bronze medals, while Kannur follows with 603 points.

In aquatics, the competitions concluded with Thiruvananthapuram claiming the crown with 649 points. Thrissur managed 149 points to take second place, while Ernakulam earned 133 and Palakkad 49.

In athletics, Palakkad continues its strong run with 16 gold, 11 silver, and six bronze medals, totalling 134 points so far. Malappuram follows with 112 points, Kozhikode with 73, and Kannur with 29.

Out of 402 completed game events, Thiruvananthapuram has collected 799 points. Kannur holds the second position with 572 points, and Thrissur ranks third with 530.