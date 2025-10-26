Varkala helipad in disarray after preparations for President Droupadi Murmu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Varkala helipad, the main gateway to the world-famous Varkala cliff, lies in disarray following preparations for President Droupadi Murmu’s recent visit to Sivagiri.

Streetlights, benches, dustbins, and other infrastructure around the helipad were reportedly dismantled for security and landing arrangements.

Now, with the peak tourism season under way, the area presents a neglected look — broken benches, scattered lights, and damaged bins litter the viewing deck and surrounding space.

Tourism stakeholders say the helipad zone, along with nearby pathways, restaurants, and the handicraft centre, is the showcase area for visitors. Around 3,000 people are directly employed in tourism-related activities here.

“After the President’s visit, nothing has been restored. This is our main tourism hub, and it now looks abandoned,” said Sanjay Sahadevan, advisor, Varkala Tourism Development Association (VTDA).

Though the tourism department had announced a huge development project for the destination, nothing has taken shape apart from the ongoing work at the Janardhana Swamy Temple near Papanasam Beach. With foreign tourist arrival about to peak in the coming weeks, the lack of street lights and women’s safety issues are turning into a big crisis for the destination.