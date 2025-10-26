Varkala helipad in disarray after preparations for President Droupadi Murmu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Varkala helipad, the main gateway to the world-famous Varkala cliff, lies in disarray following preparations for President Droupadi Murmu’s recent visit to Sivagiri.
Streetlights, benches, dustbins, and other infrastructure around the helipad were reportedly dismantled for security and landing arrangements.
Now, with the peak tourism season under way, the area presents a neglected look — broken benches, scattered lights, and damaged bins litter the viewing deck and surrounding space.
Tourism stakeholders say the helipad zone, along with nearby pathways, restaurants, and the handicraft centre, is the showcase area for visitors. Around 3,000 people are directly employed in tourism-related activities here.
“After the President’s visit, nothing has been restored. This is our main tourism hub, and it now looks abandoned,” said Sanjay Sahadevan, advisor, Varkala Tourism Development Association (VTDA).
Though the tourism department had announced a huge development project for the destination, nothing has taken shape apart from the ongoing work at the Janardhana Swamy Temple near Papanasam Beach. With foreign tourist arrival about to peak in the coming weeks, the lack of street lights and women’s safety issues are turning into a big crisis for the destination.
“We had pooled in money to repair and light up a few streetlights in the helipad area, where around 300 vehicles arrive daily as the area is ill-lit. Following the President’s visit, that has also been destroyed.
We hope that they reinstate the dismantled infrastructure and streetlights without further delay,” said VTDA secretary Baiju Puthooran. Tourism stakeholders have urged authorities to immediately restore the helipad and surrounding infrastructure before the holiday season picks up.
Residents living near the helipad say they are also affected by the poor lighting and parking chaos.
“Parking is a huge menace, and commuting has become difficult. We have raised complaints several times, but no action has been taken,” said a local resident.
Papanasam ward councillor C Ajayan said the infrastructure would be restored soon. “The President’s visit took place only two days ago. All facilities will be reinstated immediately,” he said.