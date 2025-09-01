Youth dies after jeep crashes into pillar on NH 66 near Technopark

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A youth died in a road accident on the National Highway 66 in Kazhakkoottam on Sunday morning.

Balaramapuram native Shibin, 28, died after the Thar jeep he was driving crashed into a pillar at the elevated highway near Technopark in the wee hours. While Shibin died on the spot, four of co-passengers – Rajaneesh, 27, Kiran, 29, Akhila, 28, and Sreelekshmi, 23 – suffered injuries and are currently undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

The incident happened when the group of techies was en route to Pothencode in connection with a firm they were about to launch jointly.

Meanwhile, police suspect that the vehicle was involved in a street race. According to the police, there are reports of another vehicle speeding alongside the group’s jeep before the crash. However, the vehicle is yet to be identified.

The police are currently checking CCTV footage from the area. “We cannot confirm if it was a race until we get more clarity on the matter. However, as the group’s vehicle was speeding at late night, the possibility cannot be ruled out,” a source said.