Youth dies after jeep crashes into pillar on NH 66 near Technopark

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A youth died in a road accident on the National Highway 66 in Kazhakkoottam on Sunday morning.
Balaramapuram native Shibin, 28, died after the Thar jeep he was driving crashed into a pillar at the elevated highway near Technopark in the wee hours. While Shibin died on the spot, four of co-passengers – Rajaneesh, 27, Kiran, 29, Akhila, 28, and Sreelekshmi, 23 – suffered injuries and are currently undergoing treatment in different hospitals.
The incident happened when the group of techies was en route to Pothencode in connection with a firm they were about to launch jointly.
Meanwhile, police suspect that the vehicle was involved in a street race. According to the police, there are reports of another vehicle speeding alongside the group’s jeep before the crash. However, the vehicle is yet to be identified.
The police are currently checking CCTV footage from the area. “We cannot confirm if it was a race until we get more clarity on the matter. However, as the group’s vehicle was speeding at late night, the possibility cannot be ruled out,” a source said.
On the other hand, Shibin’s brother Karthik said his brother was trying to evade an accident. “From what I understand, he (Shibin) tried to prevent a collision with another vehicle that sped very quickly. But when he diverted the vehicle, the jeep rammed the pillar,” the bank employee said.
The motor vehicle department officials will inspect the vehicle and a further probe is under way. The police officers are awaiting medical reports of the deceased to get more clarity on the incident.
Shibin’s body has been released from the Medical College Hospital after postmortem examination, and his last rites will be performed on Monday.
Meanwhile, techies opine that accidents take place regularly along the NH stretch before Technopark at night. Speeding, rash driving, and street racing are nothing new here, a young IT professional commented. “Many of them go unreported as the casualties are not severe,” said a techie.
Rajeev Krishnan, the state president of the IT employees’ welfare organisation ‘Prathidhwani’, said that they will be approaching the authorities to strengthen vehicle checking in the area at night to prevent rash driving.