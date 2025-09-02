CM Pinarayi inaugurates 15 key development projects worth Rs 180 crore at MCH in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated 15 major development projects worth over Rs 180 crore at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday.

These included completed projects worth Rs 98.79 crore, and foundation stones were laid for new projects amounting to Rs 81.50 crore. The chief minister described the projects as a reflection of the government’s patient-centric public health policy.

“These new facilities will bring in a revolutionary change in patient care at the hospital. They will facilitate faster and more accurate diagnoses, ensuring effective treatment while helping reduce treatment costs for the common man,” he said.

Health Minister Veena George presided over the function. Among the newly inaugurated projects was a state-of-the-art operation theatre complex. The seven-storey block houses 14 operation theatres, 145 beds, and 16 ICU units.

The chief minister also inaugurated a six-storey MLT block, which includes a library, conference hall, six lecture halls, five research rooms, and an examination hall. The Imaging Department is now equipped with advanced technology, including portable digital radiography, four ultrasound machines, two stationary digital radiography units, an MRI machine, a CTDR unit, a mobile DR unit, and a portable X-Ray machine.