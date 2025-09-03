Illuminated Thiruvanthapuram all set to host week-long Onam fete from today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Revving up the festive spirit of Onam, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas on Tuesday evening switched on the illuminations across the state capital, heralding the start of the week-long Onam celebrations organised by the Kerala tourism department. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally inaugurate the state-level festivities at the Nishagandhi Open Air Auditorium at 6pm on Wednesday.

The entire stretch from Kowdiar to Manacaud has been lit up with rows of dazzling lights setting the stage for fete. The illuminations will remain through September 9, when the celebrations conclude with a grand cultural procession.

“Onam is a festival that reflects Kerala’s religious harmony. The season attracts a large number of visitors, giving a big boost to tourism in the state,” said the minister, after the switching on ceremony held at the Kanakakkunnu Palace grounds.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty presided over the event, which was also attended by Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil, MP A A Raheem, MLAs C K Hareendran, I B Satheesh, V K Prasanth, and tourism director Sikha Surendran.

Ministers Riyas and Sivankutty also hoisted the Onam festival flag to mark the commencement of the celebrations.

Earlier in the evening, Riyas inaugurated the Onam food festival at the Sooryakanthi Exhibition Grounds, offering a wide range of traditional Kerala delicacies. A Media Centre was also opened at Kanakakkunnu to facilitate coverage of the festivities.