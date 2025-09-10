CB report finds serious lapses by police in Peroorkada theft case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A report by Crime Branch DySP K A Vidyadharan has found serious lapses and misconduct by police officials in the case involving the wrongful detention and torture of Bindu R, a Dalit domestic worker.
The investigation pertains to the alleged theft of a 2.5-sovereign gold chain from the house of Omana Daniel, where Bindu used to work. On April 23, Bindu was taken to the Peroorkada police station for questioning after Omana filed a complaint claiming that her gold chain was missing. However, the Crime Branch report has now found that the chain was never stolen.
According to the report, the gold chain was later found under the sofa in Omana’s house. Omana, who usually keeps her jewellery under the bed, had forgotten she had placed it elsewhere.
The Crime Branch found that the earlier statement by the Peroorkada police that the chain was found from the waste heap was fabricated in an attempt to justify the wrongful detention and custodial harassment of Bindu.
The report states that the police officers tried to hide how the chain was found and allegedly pressured Bindu to say she found it in a heap of waste behind the house. The officers also allegedly asked Omana to change her statement and claim that the chain was recovered from the backyard, instead of admitting it was found inside the house.
The report has recommended action against all police officers involved, including SI G S Prasad and GD charge officer Prasanna Kumar, both of whom are currently under suspension.
It also stated that SHO Shivakumar was aware of the wrongful detention. Action against the house owner has also been recommended.
Bindu was kept in illegal custody and mentally harassed for nearly 20 hours on April 23 after being accused of theft. She also alleged that she was not allowed to explain her side of the story. The Human Rights Commission is expected to issue further directions on the matter.