CB report finds serious lapses by police in Peroorkada theft case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A report by Crime Branch DySP K A Vidyadharan has found serious lapses and misconduct by police officials in the case involving the wrongful detention and torture of Bindu R, a Dalit domestic worker.

The investigation pertains to the alleged theft of a 2.5-sovereign gold chain from the house of Omana Daniel, where Bindu used to work. On April 23, Bindu was taken to the Peroorkada police station for questioning after Omana filed a complaint claiming that her gold chain was missing. However, the Crime Branch report has now found that the chain was never stolen.

According to the report, the gold chain was later found under the sofa in Omana’s house. Omana, who usually keeps her jewellery under the bed, had forgotten she had placed it elsewhere.

The Crime Branch found that the earlier statement by the Peroorkada police that the chain was found from the waste heap was fabricated in an attempt to justify the wrongful detention and custodial harassment of Bindu.